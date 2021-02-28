Bank holidays in March 2021: Check the full list here1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 07:02 AM IST
Here is a complete list of bank holidays in March
Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 11 days in the month of March. This includes the four Sundays and two second Saturdays. According to RBI Holiday Calendar March 2021, there are as many as 5 days that will see banks across different states closed for work. The banks will remain close on March 5, 11, 22, 29 and 30, as per RBI. The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of March are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.
While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.
Bank Holidays in March 2021
5 March 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut
7 March 2021: Sunday
11 March 2021: Mahashivratri
13 March 2021: Second Saturday
14 March 2021: Sunday
21 March 2021: Sunday
22 March 2021: Bihar Day
27 March 2021: Fourth Saturday
28 March 2021: Sunday
29 March 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day
30March 2021: Holi
Meanwhile, banks could also remain closed in mid-March as several bank unions have given a call for a nation-wide strike against the government's plan to privatise the banking sector. The two-day long strike will be observed on March 15 and 16.
