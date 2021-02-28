OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Bank holidays in March 2021: Check the full list here

Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 11 days in the month of March. This includes the four Sundays and two second Saturdays. According to RBI Holiday Calendar March 2021, there are as many as 5 days that will see banks across different states closed for work. The banks will remain close on March 5, 11, 22, 29 and 30, as per RBI. The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of March are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bank Holidays in March 2021

5 March 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut

7 March 2021: Sunday

11 March 2021: Mahashivratri

13 March 2021: Second Saturday

14 March 2021: Sunday

TRENDING STORIESSee All

21 March 2021: Sunday

22 March 2021: Bihar Day

27 March 2021: Fourth Saturday

28 March 2021: Sunday

29 March 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day

30March 2021: Holi

Meanwhile, banks could also remain closed in mid-March as several bank unions have given a call for a nation-wide strike against the government's plan to privatise the banking sector. The two-day long strike will be observed on March 15 and 16.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout