Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 11 days in the month of March. This includes the four Sundays and two second Saturdays. According to RBI Holiday Calendar March 2021, there are as many as 5 days that will see banks across different states closed for work. The banks will remain close on March 5, 11, 22, 29 and 30, as per RBI. The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of March are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.