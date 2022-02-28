Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list

Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Banks will remain closed for 13 days in the month of March as per RBI calendar list
Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 13 days in the month of March as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar list. Out of 13, 7 are as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list while the remaining holidays are that of weekends -- Saturdays and Sundays. However, bank customers should note that all the banks will not be closed for all 13 days in all states or regions of the country as the holidays and festivals vary from state to state.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting the respective banks.
Bank holidays in the month of March 2022: Complete list here
March 01, 2022: Mahashivaratri
March 03, 2022: Losar
March 04, 2022: Chapchar Kut
March 06, 2022: Sunday
March 12, 2022: Second Saturday:
March 13, 2022: Sunday
March 17, 2022: Holika Dahan
March 18, 2022: Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra
March 19, 2022: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day
March 22, 2022: Bihar Divas
March 26, 2022: Fourth Saturday
March 27, 2022: Sunday
