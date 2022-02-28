Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list

Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list

Bank holidays in March 2022: A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting the respective banks.
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 13 days in the month of March as per  RBI calendar list

Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 13 days in the month of March as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar list. Out of 13, 7 are as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list while the remaining holidays are that of weekends -- Saturdays and Sundays. However, bank customers should note that all the banks will not be closed for all 13 days in all states or regions of the country as the holidays and festivals vary from state to state.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting the respective banks.

Bank holidays in the month of March 2022: Complete list here

March 01, 2022: Mahashivaratri

March 03, 2022: Losar

March 04, 2022: Chapchar Kut

March 06, 2022: Sunday

March 12, 2022: Second Saturday: 

March 13, 2022: Sunday

March 17, 2022: Holika Dahan

March 18, 2022: Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra

March 19, 2022: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 22, 2022: Bihar Divas

March 26, 2022: Fourth Saturday

March 27, 2022: Sunday

