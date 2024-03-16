Bank holidays in March 2024: Are banks closed today, March 16?

Bank Holidays in March 2024: Today, March 16 which is a Saturday and there might be confusion among people regarding if Banks will be open today. As it is a third Saturday, banks will remain open today. Saturdays are typically not designated as bank holidays, except for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. For the unknown, we would also like to inform that, if a month happens to have a fifth Saturday, then banking activities are conducted as usual on that day as well.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

Overall, in the month of March, all banks will remain closed for at least 14 days which include public holidays, some regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. The holidays do vary as per different states. Banks will now remain closed tomorrow ie. on 17 March (Sunday).

Pending Bank holidays in March

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Banks will remain closed in Bihar)

23 March (Fourth Saturday)

24 March (Sunday)

March 25: Holi (Banks will remain closed in all states except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 27: Holi (Banks to remain closed in Bihar)

March 29: Good Friday (Banks to remain closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 31: Sunday

It is crucial for customers to stay informed about the scheduled bank closure dates which would allow them to plan their visits to physical branches accordingly. However, it is also important to note that, even though the banks remain closed, the nationwide access to online banking services is always open. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!