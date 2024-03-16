Bank holidays in March 2024: Are banks closed today, March 16?
Bank holidays in March 2024: In the month of March, banks will be closed for at least 14 days due to public holidays, regional holidays, and weekends.
Bank Holidays in March 2024: Today, March 16 which is a Saturday and there might be confusion among people regarding if Banks will be open today. As it is a third Saturday, banks will remain open today. Saturdays are typically not designated as bank holidays, except for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. For the unknown, we would also like to inform that, if a month happens to have a fifth Saturday, then banking activities are conducted as usual on that day as well.