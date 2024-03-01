Bank Holidays in March 2024: Mark your calendars for the following upcoming bank holidays this month of March 2024 . All banks will remain closed for at least 14 days in March. These include public holidays, some regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the corresponding state governments determine the holidays.

Please note that some holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in March 2024:

National Holidays:

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

State Holidays:

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

Regular Bank Closures:

Every Second Saturday (March 9)

Every Fourth Saturday (March 23)

Sundays: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Online banking available

Nationwide access to online banking services is always open despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes important for individuals to develop a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

While this list provides a general overview, it's crucial to remember that regional variations might exist. To ensure you're fully prepared, double-check with your specific bank branch or their official website for the most up-to-date and accurate holiday schedule.

Bank Holidays List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

