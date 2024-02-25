Bank Holidays in March 2024: Banks to remain closed on these 14 days. Check Full List
March brings 14 days of bank closures, including national holidays like Chapchar Kut and Mahashivratri (with some state exceptions), vibrant Holi celebrations (again, state variations apply), and Good Friday. Remember, regular weekend breaks and second and fourth Saturdays add to the total.
Bank Holidays in March 2024: Ahead of March, it’s important to mark your calendars for the upcoming bank holidays. The banks will remain closed for at least 14 days in March. These include public holidays, some regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the corresponding state governments determine the holidays.