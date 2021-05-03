According to the RBI's website, bank holidays in May 2021 includes various festivals like Id-Ul-Fitr, Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Buddha Pournima etc
The operations at several public and private sector banks across the country will remain closed for 12 days in May, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list. These also include the second and fourth Saturdays as the banks remain shut on these days. The RBI has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.