Home >Industry >Banking >Bank holidays in May 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed this month

Bank holidays in May 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed this month

Full list of bank holidays in May 2021.
1 min read . 07:16 AM IST Staff Writer

According to the RBI's website, bank holidays in May 2021 includes various festivals like Id-Ul-Fitr, Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Buddha Pournima etc

The operations at several public and private sector banks across the country will remain closed for 12 days in May, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list. These also include the second and fourth Saturdays as the banks remain shut on these days. The RBI has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

According to the RBI's website, bank holidays in May 2021 includes various festivals like Id-Ul-Fitr, Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Buddha Pournima etc.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in May 2021:

May 1, 2021: Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

May 2, 2021: Sunday

May 7, 2021: Jumat-ul-Vida

May 8, 2021: Second Saturday

May 9, 2021: Sunday

May 13, 2021: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

May 14, 2021: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

May 16, 2021: Sunday

May 22, 2021: Fourth Saturday

May 23, 2021: Sunday

May 26, 2021: Buddha Pournima

May 30, 2021: Sunday

