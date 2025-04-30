Bank holidays in May 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE days across India | Check full list here

Bank holidays in May 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has designated six bank holidays for May 2025, as per its state-wise official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. Bank holidays in India vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious festivities.

Apart from the six designated holidays, banks will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of May 2025. Here is a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays, helping individuals and businesses plan their financial transactions accordingly. Buddha Purnima, Labour Day and Maharana Pratap Jayanti are some of the observances when the banks in parts of the country will be closed in May 2025.

Also Read | RBI allows IndusInd to constitute committee of executives as CEO resigns

Bank holidays in April 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar May 1 (Thursday) - Maharashtra Din and May Day (Labour Day)

Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 9 (Friday) - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

Banks in Kolkata will remain closed on Friday, May 9, 2025 to observe the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Also Read | Indias IndusInd Bank drops as CEO quits in wake of accounting lapse

May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima

Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

May 16 (Friday) - State Day

Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16 to observe State Day.

May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Services available on bank holidays Customers can access online banking services across the country during bank holidays to access banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.