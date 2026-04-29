Bank holidays in May 2026: SBI, HDFC, and other banks to remain shut for upto 9 days — RBI's holiday calendar here

Banks across India will remain closed for a number of days next month. For those planning a visit to SBI, HDFC, and other banks must keep a track of the dates when offline services will remain suspended in May. On account of certain national, regional, and religious holidays, banking activities and operation at private and public sector bank branches will remain suspended.

These holidays are in addition to bank holidays observed on all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Given below is RBI's calendar listing bank holidays besides regular non-working days on weekends.

RBI 2026 holiday calendar for May

View full Image View full Image RBI 2026 holiday calendar for May

In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.”

May 1, Friday: In view of celebrations of Maharashtra Din, Buddha Purnima, Labour Day and birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, banks across India will remain closed on the first day of the month except for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and Gujarat.

May 9, Saturday: Only in West Bengal, banks will remain closed on account of Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

May 16, Saturday: Sikkim will mark ‘State Day’ on Saturday due to which banks will be closed across the state.

May 26, Tuesday: On the occasion of Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday, banks will remain closed in Tripura.

May 27, Wednesday: On the occasion of Eid-UI-Adha, Bakri-Eid or Id-ul-Zuha celebrations — the Islamic festival commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to God — the day will be observed as a holiday across India except in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and Bihar.

May 28, Thursday: Bakri ID will be observed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Bihar on Thursday.

Bank timings Working Days: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturdays and Sundays listed as holidays There are a total of 5 Sundays in this month, so banks will remain closed on 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 May. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 9 May (second Saturday) and 23 May (fourth Saturday).

Digital banking on RBI-designated bank holidays Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services will remain serviceable for account holders and registered bank customers carrying out financial and non-financial transactions even on bank holidays.