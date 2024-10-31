Bank holidays in November 2024: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

The Reserve Bank of India has published the bank holiday schedule for November 2024, featuring 12 closures for various regional festivals. Notable holidays include Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, along with Sundays and specific Saturdays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday schedule for November 2024. There are several holidays this month, totalling 12 days when banks will be closed. The holidays include regional festivals, events, and other observances, and they will vary by location. This list encompasses all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. So, it is advisable to check the list to plan your visits accordingly.

Bank holidays in November

November 1 (Friday): Banks will also be closed in states such as Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur due to the observance of Deepavali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

November 2 ( Saturday): Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other states will be closed for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja. It's important to note that this day falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is not a holiday.

November 3 ( Sunday): Banks across all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed for Sunday

November 7 ( Thursday): Banks will remain closed in a few states, including Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, on the occasion of Chhath (Evening Arghya).

November 8 ( Friday): Banks will remain closed in some states, such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya, on the occasion of the Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival.

 

November 9 ( Saturday): Second Saturday

November 10 ( Sunday): Sunday

November 15 ( Friday): On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, banks will remain closed in some places, such as Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad—Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

November 17 ( Sunday): Sunday

November 18 ( Monday): All the banks will remain closed in Karnataka on Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 ( Saturday): In Meghalaya, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. Also, November 23 is the fourth Saturday.

November 24 ( Sunday): Sunday

 

RBI categorises holidays into three types: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holidays in November 2024: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

