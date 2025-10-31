Bank holidays in November 2025: Banks will be closed on these five days — check full schedule here

Bank Holidays in November: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated five bank holidays for November 2025, as per its state-wise official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. Bank holidays in India can vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances.

Apart from these designated holidays, banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of November 2025. Here is a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays, helping individuals and businesses plan their financial transactions accordingly.

Bank holidays in November 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar November 1 — All public and private banks will be closed in Karnataka in observance of Kannada Rajyothsava, the day dedicated to the 1956 merger of Kannada-speaking regions to form the state of Karnataka. All banks will also be closed in Dehradun as the region will celebrate Igas-Bagwal, also known as Budhi Deepawali.

November 5 — Banks will be closed for festivities such as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in regions including Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

November 6 — Banks in Shillong will be closed on this day on the occasion of Nongkrem Dance. It is a five-day Khasi festival, during which men and women perform traditional dances, and goat sacrifice ceremony also takes place.

November 7 — All banks will be shut in Shillong on this day in observance of the Wangala Festival. On this day, tribals offer sacrifices to please their main deity, Saljong or the Sun God.

November 8 — Kanakadasa Jayanthi will be observed in Bengaluru, hence banks in the region will be closed on this day. This day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of poet and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.

What services are available on a bank holiday? Customers can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays, unless they are notified otherwise for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures your transactions remain smooth.