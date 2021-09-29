Bank holidays in October 2021: All private and public sector banks will remain closed for 21 days this month, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. So, if you are planning to visit your bank branch in October, please make note of all the holidays and plan accordingly.

Except for a few days, the majority of these holidays are only applicable for a handful of cities. As per RBI's Bank Holiday 2021 list, out of the 21 holidays in October, only 14 of them are holidays because of an occasion, the other seven days are weekend leaves.

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The major holidays of the month are Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. October 2, which is also Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is one of the few days that is uniform for all banks across the cities and states. The other nationwide holiday is Dussehra, on October 15. This holiday will apply to all banks across India, except those located in Imphal and Shimla.

Banks in Gangtok will remain shut on 1 October on account of the half-yearly closing of bank accounts. Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata will remain closed on October 6 on account of Mahalaya Amavasye. On October 7, banks in Imphal will remain shut due to Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

On October 12, banks in Agartala and Kolkata will remain closed on account of Maha Saptami. On October 13 which is Maha Ashtami, banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will remain shut. Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut on October 14 on account of Maha Navami. Only Gangtok banks will remain shut on October 16 due to Dasain.

Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed on October 26 for Accession Day.

Here's the list of holidays in Octoberber 2021

October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

October 3 - Sunday

October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

October 9 – 2nd Saturday

October 10 - Sunday

October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

October 17 - Sunday

October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

October 23 – 4th Saturday

October 24 – Sunday

October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

October 31 - Sunday

Keeping all this in mind, it would be advisable to plan out your next trip to the bank based on the list of holidays so as to avoid any confusion or hurdles when planning your next bank visit.

