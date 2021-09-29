Bank holidays in October 2021: Check dates and full list here

The major holidays of the month are Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. October 2, which is also Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is one of the few days that is uniform for all banks across the cities and states. The other nationwide holiday is Dussehra, on October 15. This holiday will apply to all banks across India, except those located in Imphal and Shimla.

