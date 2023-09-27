Bank holidays in October 2023: Banks will remain shut for 18 days as per the RBI calender. Check full list1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Bank Holidays October 2023: Banks will remain closed for 18 days in October as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays. These holidays include the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. But going by the RBI's calendar, there are 11 holidays that are either festive or gazetted. Some bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.