Bank Holidays October 2023: Banks will remain closed for 18 days in October as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays. These holidays include the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. But going by the RBI's calendar, there are 11 holidays that are either festive or gazetted. Some bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

At the beginning of this month, banks will not operate physically because of the Sunday holiday (1 October) and Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October) across India. And on 24th October, a maximum number of banks will also remain non-functional because of Dussehra holiday (except Hyderabad and Imphal).

Here are the bank holidays in October 2023 under the Negotiable Instruments Act:

Bank holiday on 2nd October: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (all banks will be shut)

Bank holiday on 14 October: Mahalaya (Kolkata)

Bank holiday on 18 October: Kati Bihu (Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata)

Bank holiday on 21 October: Durga Puja (Agartala, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkjata)

Bank holiday on 23 October: Dusshera, Ayudha Pooja, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dasami (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram).

Bank holiday on 24 October: Dusshera/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Except Hyderabad and Imphal...all over India)

Bank holiday on 25 October: Durga Puja (Gangtok)

Bank holiday on 26 October: Durga Puja (Gangtok, Jammu, Srinagar)

Bank holiday on 27 October: Durga Puja (Gangtok)

Bank holiday on 28 October: Lakshmi Puja (Kolkata)

Bank holiday on 31 October: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday (Ahmedabad)

After eleven holidays in October, there are seven-weekend leaves next month. In total, banks will remain closed for 18 days in October 2023.

October 2023 bank holidays: Here is the list of weekend leaves

October 1: Sunday

October 8: Sunday

October 14: Second Saturday

October 15: Sunday

October 22: Sunday

October 28: fourth Saturday

October 29: Sunday

