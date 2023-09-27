Bank holidays in October 2023: Banks will remain shut for 18 days as per the RBI calender. Check full list1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Bank Holidays October 2023: Banks will remain closed for 18 days in October as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays. These holidays include the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. But going by the RBI's calendar, there are 11 holidays that are either festive or gazetted. Some bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.
At the beginning of this month, banks will not operate physically because of the Sunday holiday (1 October) and Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October) across India. And on 24th October, a maximum number of banks will also remain non-functional because of Dussehra holiday (except Hyderabad and Imphal).
After eleven holidays in October, there are seven-weekend leaves next month. In total, banks will remain closed for 18 days in October 2023.
