Bank holidays in October 2025: Banks will be closed on these 15 days — check full schedule here

Bank holidays in October 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has designated 15 bank holidays for October 2025, as per its state-wise official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. Bank holidays in India vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances.

Apart from these designated holidays, banks will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of October 2025. Here is a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays, helping individuals and businesses plan their financial transactions accordingly. Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali are some of the observances when the banks are expected to be closed in October 2025.

Bank holidays in October 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar October 1 - Banks will be closed for festivities such as the end of Navratri, Maha Navami, Dussehra, Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami, Durga Puja in regions including Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

October 2 - Banks will be closed across the country as it is a national holiday to mark Gandhi Jayanti. Some regions will also celebrate Dussehra on this day.

October 3 and October 4 - This day is celebrated as the Dasain of Durga Puja in Gangtok.

October 6 - Lakshmi Puja will be observed in Agartala, hence banks in the region will be closed on this day.

October 7 - Banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

October 10 - Banks will remain shut in Shimla for Karva Chauth.

October 18 - Banks will be closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 20 - Diwali will be celebrated in most parts of the country, including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

October 21- Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Srinagar.

October 22 - Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja or Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 - Banks will be closed for Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla.

October 27 - Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 28 - Banks will remain shut in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.