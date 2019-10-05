Private and public banks will remain closed for a number of days on the occasion of Durga Puja and Dussehra and other festivals in October. According to the RBI notifications, banks are shut on second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

There are as many as eight holidays in October including Saturdays and Sundays. The first holiday was on October 2 which was the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. October 6 will be a holiday for banks as it's a Sunday. On October 8, bank branches will be shut for Dussehra. The banks will be closed again on October 12 as it is second Saturday. Following this, October 13 and October 20, Sundays, will also be bank holidays. October 26 is fourth Saturday and Diwali falls on October 27 which is a Sunday. So, branches of the several banks will not work on both the days.

The state-wise bank holidays will vary from one state to another. All the State Bank of India branches will remain shut from October 5 to October 8 in West Bengal to celebrate a five-day long Durga Puja. In Tamil Nadu, SBI branches will be closed on October 7 to celebrate Ayudha Pooja. Some banks also list October 28 and October 29 as holidays for Diwali and Bhaidooj.

"Banks will also remain shut on October 6 (Sunday), October 7 (Navami) and October 8 (Dussehra)," Anil Tewari, Media in-charge of the United Forum of Banks Union, told the Hindustan Times.

"So, people are advised to keep sufficient amount of cash at their disposal and perform all bank related work in time," Tewari added.

Here is a complete list of holidays in October

2nd October Gandhi Jayanti

6th October Sunday

8th October Dusshera

12th October Second Saturday

13th October Sunday

20th October Sunday

26th October Fourth Saturday

27th October Sunday/Diwali