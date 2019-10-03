Bank holidays in October. Check full list

Festive season is almost here and you may need to withdraw some cash, well in advance, to avoid a cash crunch or dry ATMs. Private and public banks in India will remain closed for a number of days during October. Banks remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Starting from Gandhi Jayanti, there are as many as eight holidays in October due to festivals such as Dussehra. The eight holidays also include Saturdays and Sundays. The first day when banks remained closed was October 2 to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. October 6 will be a holiday for banks as it's a Sunday. On October 8, bank branches will be shut for Dussehra. October 12 is a second Saturday and so the banks will be closed again. Following this, October 13 and October 20, Sundays, will also be bank holidays. October 26 is fourth Saturday and Diwali falls on October 27 which is a Sunday. So, branches of the several banks will not work on both the days.

The state-wise bank holidays will vary from one state to another. To celebrate a five-day long Durga Puja, State Bank of India branches will remain shut from October 5 to October 8 in West Bengal. In Tamil Nadu, SBI branches will be closed on October 7 to celebrate Ayudha Pooja. Some banks also list October 28 and October 29 as holidays for Diwali and Bhaidooj.

Here is a complete list of holidays in October

2nd October Gandhi Jayanti

6th October Sunday

8th October Dusshera

12th October Second Saturday

13th October Sunday

20th October Sunday

26th October Fourth Saturday

27th October Sunday/Diwali