Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks to be closed for up to 15 days, check state-wise full list

Bank Holidays in September 2025: People across the country will be keen to know about September bank holidays as the new month is starting in a matter of few days. Here is all you need to know about bank holidays in September 2025.

As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will be closed for up to 15 days in September across different parts of India. However, this does not mean that all banks across locations will close for 15 days, as bank holidays differ from region to region.

There are a number of festive bank holidays in September, including Onam, Durga Puja, and more. Banks are closed on each Sunday and the second and fourth Saturdays across India. Banks in India, including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, will also be closed on bank holidays in September, with respect to states.

Bank Holidays in September 2025: State-wise full list Here is a full list of Bank Holidays in September 2025:

September 3 — (Wednesday) — Banks in Ranchi to be closed for Karma Puja.

September 4 — (Thursday) — Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to be closed for First Onam.

September 5 — (Friday) — Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada to be closed for Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad /Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif.

September 6 — (Saturday) — Banks in Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, and Srinagar to be closed for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra.

September 12 — (Friday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 22 — (Monday) — Banks in Jaipur to be closed for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 — (Monday) — Banks in Agartala, Gangtok and Kolkata to be closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala, Bubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to be closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.