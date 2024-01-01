Bank holidays in January 2024: Check full list of 16 bank holidays this month
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and in coordination with other banks
As we move on from the celebrations around New Year, the list of bank holidays in January 2024 is here. The first month of the year will see 16 holidays in total including, the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.