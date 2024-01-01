Bank holidays in January 2024: Check full list of 16 bank holidays this month

As we move on from the celebrations around New Year, the list of bank holidays in January 2024 is here. The first month of the year will see 16 holidays in total including, the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and in coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.
Bank holidays in January 2024: Check full list
|Date
|Day
|Occasion
|Region
|1 January
|Monday
|New Year
|Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong
|2 January
|Tuesday
|New Year celebrations
|Aizawl
|11 January
|Thursday
|Missionary Day
|Aizawl
|12 January
|Friday
|Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary
|Kolkata
|15 January
|Monday
|Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu
|Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad
|16 January
|Tuesday
|Thiruvalluvar Day
|Chennai
|17 January
|Wednesday
|Uzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday
|Chandigarh and Chennai
|22 January
|Monday
|Imoinu Iratpa
|Imphal
|23 January
|Tuesday
|Gaan-Ngai/Netaji’s Birth Day
|Imphal and Kolkata
|25 January
|Thursday
|Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali
|Chennai, Kanpur and Lucknow
|26 January
|Friday
|Republic Day
|All across India
Furthermore, the banks will also remain closed on 7 January (Sunday), 13 January (Second Saturday), 14 January (Sunday), 21 January (Sunday), 27 January (Fourth Saturday) and 28 January (Sunday).
Nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.
