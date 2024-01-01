Hello User
Bank holidays in January 2024: Check full list of 16 bank holidays this month

Livemint

As we move on from the celebrations around New Year, the list of bank holidays in January 2024 is here. The first month of the year will see 16 holidays in total including, the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and in coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Bank holidays in January 2024: Check full list

DateDayOccasion Region
1 JanuaryMondayNew YearAizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong
2 JanuaryTuesday New Year celebrationsAizawl 
11 JanuaryThursdayMissionary DayAizawl
12 JanuaryFriday Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary Kolkata
15 JanuaryMondayUttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh BihuBengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad
16 JanuaryTuesdayThiruvalluvar DayChennai
17 JanuaryWednesdayUzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji BirthdayChandigarh and Chennai
22 JanuaryMondayImoinu IratpaImphal
23 JanuaryTuesdayGaan-Ngai/Netaji’s Birth DayImphal and Kolkata 
25 JanuaryThursdayThai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat AliChennai, Kanpur and Lucknow
26 JanuaryFridayRepublic DayAll across India 

Furthermore, the banks will also remain closed on 7 January (Sunday), 13 January (Second Saturday), 14 January (Sunday), 21 January (Sunday), 27 January (Fourth Saturday) and 28 January (Sunday).

Nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

