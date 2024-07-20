Bank Holiday on July 20: Are banks closed today on Saturday? Check details here

Bank Holiday on July 20: Indian banks have a total of 12 listed holidays this month (July 2024). These include the weekend offs on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, regional celebrations and religious festivals.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published20 Jul 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Bank Holiday today on July 20: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Today is the third Saturday in July 2024.
Bank Holiday today on July 20: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Today is the third Saturday in July 2024.(Mint )

Bank Holiday on July 20: Today, July 20 is a Saturday, but is it a bank holiday? The answer is, no. All national and private banks in India, including the largest public sector lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays each month, besides other local and religious holidays. However, today, is the third Saturday of the month and hence, a working day for banks.

Overall, this month (July 2024) has around 12 non-working days listed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays include the weekend holidays, regional celebrations and religious festivals.

The central bank and respective state governments together decide upon and issue the yearly bank holidays list after considering national and state-level holidays, operational needs, and religious or cultural observances.

The RBI makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks will remain closed for 12 days; check list

Online Banking

The online and mobile banking services via each bank websites and their apps function regardless of any working / non-working days, unless specified by a bank for technical or other reasons. Customers can also access bank ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Customers must note that bank holidays differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Read here

Bank Holidays List — July 2024

  • Past holidays this month: July 3 (Meghalaya), July 6 (Mizoram), July 7 (Sunday), July 8 (Manipur), July 9 (Sikkim), July 13 (second Saturday), July 14 (Sunday), July 16 (Uttarakhand), and July 17 (Muharram/Asura).
  • Weekend Holidays: Sunday holidays on July 21, and 28; and the fourth Saturday off on July 27.

Also Read | Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates & trading holidays in the new year

All non-working days on the bank's annual holiday calendar have been declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these holidays.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 07:13 AM IST
HomeIndustryBankingBank Holiday on July 20: Are banks closed today on Saturday? Check details here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.000.00
    Chennai
    76,124.000.00
    Delhi
    75,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue