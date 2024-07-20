Bank Holiday on July 20: Indian banks have a total of 12 listed holidays this month (July 2024). These include the weekend offs on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, regional celebrations and religious festivals.

Bank Holiday on July 20: Today, July 20 is a Saturday, but is it a bank holiday? The answer is, no. All national and private banks in India, including the largest public sector lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays each month, besides other local and religious holidays. However, today, is the third Saturday of the month and hence, a working day for banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, this month (July 2024) has around 12 non-working days listed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays include the weekend holidays, regional celebrations and religious festivals.

The central bank and respective state governments together decide upon and issue the yearly bank holidays list after considering national and state-level holidays, operational needs, and religious or cultural observances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Online Banking The online and mobile banking services via each bank websites and their apps function regardless of any working / non-working days, unless specified by a bank for technical or other reasons. Customers can also access bank ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Customers must note that bank holidays differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank Holidays List — July 2024 Past holidays this month: July 3 (Meghalaya), July 6 (Mizoram), July 7 (Sunday), July 8 (Manipur), July 9 (Sikkim), July 13 (second Saturday), July 14 (Sunday), July 16 (Uttarakhand), and July 17 (Muharram/Asura).

All non-working days on the bank's annual holiday calendar have been declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these holidays.