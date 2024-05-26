Bank Holidays in June 2024: Banks will remain closed on THESE 12 days. Check all details here

Bank Holidays List for June 2024: The month of June 2024 has at least 12 scheduled bank holidays on account of various religious holidays, regional celebrations and the weekend leaves.

All national and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have at least 12 days of holidays in June 2024 depending on their regional festivities. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays in the month and all Sundays off. This month in particular has five Sundays.

Customers should however keep in mind that non-working days across states differ due to regional celebrations and festivals, and users should check and confirm all listed holidays with their nearest bank branch. This will help you plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the corresponding state governments set the banks' holiday calendar for the year. Thus, schedules may differ due to the local customs across states.

See | Maharashtra Bank Holidays in 2024

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2024 Bank holiday on June 9: Holiday on account of the Maharana Pratap Jayanti in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Bank holiday on June 10: Holiday on account of the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji in Punjab.

Bank holiday on June 14: Banks in Odisha will be closed on this day for Pahili Raja.

Bank holiday on June 15: Banks in the north-eastern state of Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day; and banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

Bank holiday on June 17: On the occasion of Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India, except in some states.

Bank holiday on June 21: Banks across many states will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat.

Weekend Bank Holidays List Banks will be closed on the second Saturday across India on June 8.

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday across India on June 22.

Bank holidays on Sundays across India on these dates: June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Online Banking Facilities, ATMs to be Operational Online banking will continue uninterrupted regardless of bank holidays and the weekends for customers convenience. You can use the banks' websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent transactions. However, if you need help from bank staff, it's important to be aware of the bank holiday schedule and plan as per the calendar.