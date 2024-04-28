Bank Holidays in May 2024: Bank customers will have to plan around at least 10 non-working days at their banks this month, on account of various religious holidays and weekend leaves.

Notably, all national banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have at least 10 days of non-working days in May 2024, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays off. The full list is below.

Further, some states may also have leaves for regional festivals or occasions and you are thus advised to confirm all non-working dates with the nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute inconveniences.

The banks' holiday calendar is decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the corresponding state governments. The regional holidays of the banks vary depending on the local customs of different states.

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in May 2024

May 1 bank holiday: On account of May Day/Labour Day and Maharashtra Day banks will remain shut pan-India and in Maharashtra.

May 8 bank holiday: Banks in West Bengal will be closed on the occasion of the birthday of polymath Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 23 bank holiday: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima banks will remain closed.

Regular Bank Closures

Banks will be closed on the second Saturday: May 11

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday: May 25

Bank holiday on Sundays: May 4, 12, 18, and 26

Customers Can Use Online Banking Facilities, ATMs

Online banking services will remain operational without interruption during all bank holidays and the weekends. Customers can conveniently carry out their banking tasks using the banks' websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent transactions. However, if assistance from bank staff is necessary, it's important to be aware of the bank holiday schedule and plan visits accordingly.

The RBI, based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational needs, government announcements, and coordination with other banks, has issued the complete list of bank holidays for the year. The central bank communicates this information through official channels such as its website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

