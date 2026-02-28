Bank holidays in March 2026: 17 dates for Holi, Ramzan, Id-Ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti & more; See RBI list

Bank holidays in March 2026: The central bank of India has put out its schedule for the month of March, with at least 17 holidays listed during the next month. The RBI holiday calendar is applicable for all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

In its official holiday calendar for the year, the Reserve Bank of India has listed 17 bank holidays in March 2026, including the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

Notably, unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Further, holidays may differ across states due to regional and local requirements, and it is thus advisable to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list. Being informed ahead of time will allow you to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.

Bank holiday list: Check full March 2026 RBI Calendar here 1 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off

2 March — Monday — Holika Dahan — Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

3 March — Tuesday — Holi (Second Day) / Dol Jatra / Dhulandi / Holika Dahan / Attukal Pongala — Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (UP), Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

4 March — Wednesday — Holi / Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti / Yaosang 2nd Day — Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chandigarh (Haryana / Punjab), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), New Delhi, Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Shillong (Meghalaya), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh).

7 March — Saturday — Second Saturday weekly off — Pan India

8 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off

13 March — Friday — Chapchar Kut — Aizawl (Mizoram).

15 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off

17 March — Tuesday — Shab-I-Qadr — Jammu and Srinagar (J&K)

19 March – Thursday — Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi Festival / Telugu New Year's Day / Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) / 1st Navratra — Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Mizoram), Panaji (Goa), Srinagar (J&K), and Vijayawada (AP).

20 March — Friday — Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) / Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Srinagar (J&K), Kochi (Kerala), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and Vijayawada (AP).

21 March — Saturday — Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) / Khutub-E-Ramzan / Sarhul / Second Saturday — Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (MP), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chandigarh, Chennai (TN), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jammu and Sri Nagar (J&K), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kohima (Nagaland), Kolkata (WB), New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Shillong (Meghalaya).

22 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off

26 March — Thursday — Shree Ram Navami — Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Chandigarh, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kolkata (WB), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Shimla (HP).

27 March — Friday — Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) — Bhopal (MP), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Patna (Bihar), and Vijayawada (AP).

29 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off

31 March — Tuesday — Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti 31 — Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (MP), Chennai (TN), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kolkata (WB), New Delhi, Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Ranchi (Jharkhand). Banks closed: Here's what you can and cannot do You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.