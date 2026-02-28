Bank holidays in March 2026: 17 dates for Holi, Ramzan, Id-Ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti & more; See RBI list

Bank holidays in March 2026: The central bank of India has put out its schedule for the month of March, with at least 17 holidays listed during the next month. The RBI holiday calendar is applicable for all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI).
In its official holiday calendar for the year, the Reserve Bank of India has listed 17 bank holidays in March 2026, including the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
Notably, unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Further, holidays may differ across states due to regional and local requirements, and it is thus advisable to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list. Being informed ahead of time will allow you to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
