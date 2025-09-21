Bank holidays next week: Navratra Sthapna, Maharaja Hari Singh birthday, weekend closed — Check full schedule here

Bank holidays next week: Banks will be shut for four days next week, including the weekend holidays. In Jaipur, banks will be closed on Monday, while in Jammu and Srinagar, banks will not open on Tuesday.

Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Thus, in this week, banks will also remain shut during the weekend on September 27 and 28 (fourth Saturday and Sunday), in accordance of RBI rules.

Bank holidays next week: Check dates here September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 27 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday holiday pan-India.

What to do in emergencies when banks are closed? You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.