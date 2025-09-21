Bank holidays next week: Navratra Sthapna, Maharaja Hari Singh birthday, weekend closed — Check full schedule here

Banks will close for four days next week, including weekends. Online banking remains available during holidays, while ATMs will operate for cash withdrawals. You can check the full schedule below:

Updated21 Sep 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Bank holidays next week: Banks will be shut for four days next week, including the weekend holidays. In Jaipur, banks will be closed on Monday, while in Jammu and Srinagar, banks will not open on Tuesday.

Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Thus, in this week, banks will also remain shut during the weekend on September 27 and 28 (fourth Saturday and Sunday), in accordance of RBI rules.

Bank holidays next week: Check dates here

  • September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.
  • September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.
  • September 27 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday holiday pan-India.

What to do in emergencies when banks are closed?

You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Full bank holiday schedule — September 2025

  • September 18 (Thursday) — All private and public banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honor of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.
  • September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.
  • September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.
  • September 29 (Monday) — It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.
  • September 30 (Tuesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.
  • Sunday holidays — Across India on September 7, 14, 21, 28.
  • Saturday holidays — Pan-India on September 13, 27.

