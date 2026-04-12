Bank holidays next week (13-19 April): Banks to be closed for up to 4 days for Ambedkar Jayanti, Pohela Baishakh, Bihu

Bank holidays next week, 13 April to 19 April: All public and private banks in India are set to close for up to six days next week, between 13 April and 19 April, 2026.
The bank holidays next week will be due to several festivals and observations including Ambedkar Jayanti, Sankranti, Tamil New Year and Pohela Boishakh. The bank holidays in the week starting 13 April also includes the weekend holiday on Sunday.
Unless a specific public or regional bank holiday is declared, banks typically remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Since next week's Saturday is the third Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain open for operations.
Here is the list of bank holidays next week between 13 April and 19 April as per the RBI Bank holiday calendar:
The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.
According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.
Apart from the typical holidays, banks usually remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.
Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.
Essential services remain available on bank holidays with online banking forming a major aspect of banking activity, while physical branches remain closed. Apart from that, ATMs also remain open on bank holidays.
This means customers can withdraw cash, send money online, check their bank balance, issue a mini statement and even apply for a loan on bank holidays. Activities that require a physical visit to the bank branch, like encashing a cheque or a meeting with your bank manager, remain suspended on bank holidays. Since bank holidays majorly vary from area to area, customers are advised to check with their local branch before paying a visit.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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