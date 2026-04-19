Bank holidays next week (20-26 April): Banks to be closed for up to 3 days for Akshaya Tritiya; Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls

All banks across India follow RBI's holiday schedule, incorporating national and regional holidays. Banks will remain closed for up to 3 days for Akshaya Tritiya; West Bengal and Tamil Nadu polls in the coming days. Check bank holidays scheduled next week — 20 to 26 April.

Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Apr 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Banks will remain closed for up to 3 days in the coming week.
Banks will remain closed for up to 3 days in the coming week.(Mint)

Banks across India will remain closed today because all financial institutions remain closed on Sunday. Regional festival of Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti is being observed today — 19 April. On this auspicious day, banks usually remain closed in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Since, this day is coinciding with a Sunday, it is already a bank holiday nationwide.

As per Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks in India remain close on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, including commercial banks, cooperative banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRB) and Small Finance Banks (SMB) and Local Area Banks (LAB). Let's have a look at RBI's holiday schedule to understand when while banks be closed in the coming week.

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Reserve Bank of India 2026 calendar
  • As per Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar, Monday, 20 April 2026 is a bank holiday because of regional festivals, namely Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, due to which banks will be closed in Karnataka.

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  • On 21 April, Garia Puja will be observed on account of which banks will remain closed in Tripura on Tuesday.
  • On 23 April, General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2026 are scheduled due to which banks across the state will suspend services on Thursday.

Banks in West Bengal are expected to be closed on two days in view of General Elections which will be held in two phase, With first phase polling scheduled for Thursday, 23 April, bank closure will be observed in the specific constituencies where there will be polling a day.

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  • On 25 April, banks across India will be closed on account of fourth Saturday.
  • On 26 April, all private and public sector banks will be closed and offline banking services will resume on Monday — 27 April.
  • On 29 April which marks Phase II of polling will take place in West Bengal, a paid bank holiday is mandatory for affected constituencies.

All banks follow a schedule of national and government holidays set by the RBI with a few holidays falling under ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ while the rest come in ‘Negotiable Instruments Act’ category. In addition to the 3 national holidays, the government has declared several "Gazetted" holidays, which are generally holidays for banks and financial institutions, besides central government offices. Since, regional festivities differ from state to state, so bank holidays vary by region.

What about RTGS and NEFT holidays in 2026?

RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) systems, which enables cash transfers between banks and are maintained by India's central bank, remain operational 24/7. This facility has been available on all days since 14 December 2020.

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Will online banking be accessible on bank holiday?

Yes, online banking services will function as usual even on bank holidays. Digital services are accessible throughout the year enabling customers to carry out online banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.

Multiple tasks can be done through online banking service, including UPI transactions, money transfers, net banking services, applying for loans online and requesting a chequebook among others.

Are ATMs operational during bank holidays?

ATMs remain fully functional even on bank holidays, allowing customers to conduct transactions such as withdraw and deposit cash even when bank branches are closed.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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