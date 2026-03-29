Bank holidays next week (30 March-5 April): SBI, HDFC, others closed for up to 6 days for Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday

Bank holidays next week, 30 March - 5 April: All public and private banks in India are set to close for up to six days next week, between 30 March and 5 April, 2026.
The bank holidays next week will be due to several festivals and observations including Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday. The bank holidays in the week starting 5 April also includes the weekend holiday on Sunday.
Unless a specific public or regional bank holiday is declared, banks typically remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Here is the list of bank holidays next week between 30 March and 5 April as per the RBI Bank holiday calendar:
30 March — Monday — Mahavir Jayanti: Bank holiday in Karnataka.
31 March — Tuesday — Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti: Bank holiday in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand.
1 April — Wednesday — Annual closing of accounts: Bank holiday in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh.
2 April — Thursday — Maundy Thursday: Bank holiday in Kerala.
3 April — Friday — Good Friday — Bank holiday in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh.
5 April — Sunday — All banks across India will be closed due to weekend off.
The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.
According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.
Apart from the typical holidays, banks usually remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.
Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.
Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.
Therefore, banking services that require a physical visit to the branch are suspended during bank holidays. While the RBI releases a calendar, it is advisable to check with your nearest branch for bank holidays next week to be absolutely sure about the same.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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