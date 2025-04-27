Bank holidays next week, April 28-May 3: Check schedule for Akshaya Tritiya, Basava Jayanti, and Labour Day

Bank holidays this week: Banks in some states in India will be closed across different dates next week due to regional and official holidays.

For people in Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday (April 29) is Parshuram Jayanti, and is a day off for banks in the state. Meanwhile, April 30 is Akshaya Tritiya, which means banks in multiple states across India will be closed.

Further, on May 1, all public and private sector banks in India will be closed for May Day also known as Labour Day. Take a look at the full bank holiday schedule for the upcoming week of April-May 2025 below:

Bank Holidays in April 2025 — List The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed these following dates as bank holidays in April 2025.

April 29 (Tuesday) — Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu — Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh.

April 30 (Wednesday) — Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity — Banks will be closed in multiple states; and Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect — Banks will be closed in Karnataka.

May 1 (Thursday) — May Day or Labour Day — Banks will be closed pan-India. What Can Customers Do When Banks Are Closed? Besides the central bank listed holidays, banks across India are also closed on each second and fourth Saturday of the month, and all the Sundays in any given month. Thus, keep an eye out for those extended weekend offs, and plan your bank work accordingly.

Thus, when banks are closed you can access your funds via online banking, net banking, mobile banking, bank apps and ATMs. Despite any holiday, you can continue to use the above tools, unless maintenance timings or technical issues are specifically notified by your bank.

However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.