Bank holidays next week, Aug 10-17: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, Krishna Jayanthi, weekends. See full schedule

Bank holidays next week, August 10-17, 2025: The Reserve Bank of India's full schedule for August 2025 is out and among the days which banks will be closed next week include Independence Day, Janmashtami, Krishna Jayanthi, Patriot's Day, besides the weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays.

Overall, the month has a total of 15 listed holidays, including Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami, besides other regional celebrations, and the weekly Saturday and Sunday offs.

All banks in India, public and private, have the second and fourth Saturdays as a holiday and all Sundays in the month are weekly offs.

You should note that holidays may differ across states in India due to regional and local requirments. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.

Bank Holidays list: August 3-10 2025 August 10 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 13 — (Wednesday) — Banks in Imphal (Manipur) closed for Patriot’s Day.

August 15 — (Friday) — Banks across India closed for Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations.

August 16 — (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be shut on account of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

August 17 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

