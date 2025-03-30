Bank holidays next week: Banks to be closed for up to two days in THESE cities; check details

Bank Holidays next week: Banks will close for up to two days in almost all parts of India, due to Eid-ul-Fitr and a weekend holiday, according to the bank holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Banks will be closed in all states across India except Mizoram (Aizawl) and Himachal Pradesh (Shimla) for Eid. There will be an Eid bank holiday on March 31, Monday, in almost all states of India.

There will also be a bank holiday on Sunday, which is a designated bank holiday. There will be no bank holiday on Saturday, April 5, since it is the first Saturday of the month.

Bank Holiday on Eid: Banks to be closed in THESE cities There will be an Eid bank holiday on March 31 in the cities listed below:

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank holiday on Eid: What services will be closed? On the bank holiday due to Eid, services that require in-person visit to the branch, like withdrawing cash using cheque and applying for a loan with a physical form, will not be available.

Bank holiday: These services to remain open A number of bank services will be available even during the bank holiday on Eid 2025.

These include online banking, NEFT/RTGS services, UPI services, ATM cash withdrawal, other ATM services and others like account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker.

Bank holiday types The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types — Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Apart from the fixed holidays, the RBI gives bank holidays on the basis of Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, which vary from state to state. Holidays under this Act are given on the basis of importance of an occasion in a particular state or region.