Bank holidays next week: Banks in THESE cities to be closed for up to three days; check details

Bank Holidays next week: Banks in several areas of India are set to be closed for three days next week.

According to the bank holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, banks will be closed in two areas for two consecutive days.

Bank holidays next week: Banks closed in THESE cities As per RBI bank holiday calendar, lenders will close their branches on Thursday, February 27, and Friday, February 28, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from this, there will be a bank holiday across India on March 30 due to a Sunday.

Banks are closed across India on national holidays like Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from this, bank holidays are also given on second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as all Sundays.

Bank holiday types The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types — Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Apart from the fixed holidays, the RBI gives bank holidays on the basis of Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, which vary from state to state. Holidays under this Act are given on the basis of importance of an occasion in a particular state or region.

How to check bank holidays? One can check bank holidays on the official website of the RBI by clicking the link https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/holidaymatrixdisplay.aspx. The Reserve Bank of India fixes the bank holidays at the beginning of each year.

Holidays are added or removed on basis of the current scenario.

Bank holidays in India: Which services are available? Even on bank holidays, certain services remain available to customers. These include online banking, NEFT/RTGS services, UPI services, ATM cash withdrawal, other ATM services and others like account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker.