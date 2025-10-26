Bank holidays next week: Banks to be closed for 5 days from October 27 to November 2; Check region-wise list here

Bank holidays next week, October 27 to November 2: Banks will be closed for five days in the upcoming week in some parts of India, due to Chhath Puja and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, according to the bank holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will also be closed on Sunday, November 2, 2025 across the country.

Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.

Bank holiday for Chhath Puja Banks will be closed on Monday, October 27, for Chhath Puja in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi and on Tuesday, October 28, in Patna and Ranchi.

Notably, banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed for four consecutive days, including this week's weekend holidays.

Chhath Puja 2025 Chhath Puja, a four-day festival honouring the Sun God, will be observed from 25 to 28 October this year. It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. During this festival, devotees express gratitude for sustaining life and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and well-being through rituals such as fasting, bathing in sacred rivers, and offering prayers to the sun.

Bank holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday on Friday, October 31, 2025. Patel played a leading role in India's freedom movement, served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950.

Bank holiday for Kannada Rajyothsava and Igas Bagwal Banks in Bengaluru will be closed on Saturday, November 1, for Kannada Rajyothsava, celebrated to mark the formation of the state.

Meanwhile, banks in Dehradun will be closed on Saturday, November 1, for Igas Bagwal. This day is celebrated in Uttarakhand, 11 days after Diwali. Igas Bagwal is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, marking the conclusion of Lord Vishnu’s four-month rest period, a time considered auspicious for new beginnings. It is also believed that when news of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya reached Uttarakhand, the locals celebrated their own version of Diwali 11 days post the festival.

Are all banks open or closed on Saturday, November 1? Banks across the country will be open on Saturday, November 1 2025, except in Bengaluru and Dehradun for Kannada Rajyothsava and Igas-Bagwal. Since it is the first Saturday of the month, banks in the rest of the country will remain open. As per the RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Notably, banks are closed on all Sundays of the month. Hence, banks will be closed on Sunday, November 2, 2025.