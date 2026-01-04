Bank holidays next week: Banks to be closed on these days between January 5 and January 12 - Check full list

Bank holidays next week: Banks, including all private and public lenders, will remain open for five days in the week starting 5 January as there are no bank holidays next week except for weekend bank holidays.

This means that there are only two bank holidays next week, which are Saturday and Sunday.

Bank holidays in India — 5 January to 11 January There are no festival-related or regional holiday in the week starting 5 January, according to the RBI bank holiday calendar.

Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which publishes a calendar every year notifying about the holidays. However, according to the chart, there are no bank holidays next week.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday falls on 12 January when banks will be closed in West Bengal for the observance of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. This day is a public holiday in West Bengal.

However, banks in all other parts of India will be open on 12 January.

Bank holidays in January There are up to 16 bank holidays in January 2026, four of which are already used up after today. Here is the full list of bank holidays this month.

1 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland due to New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai.

2 January – Banks will be closed in Mizoram and Kerala due to the New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi.

3 January – Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh due to the Birthday of Hazrat Ali.

12 January – Banks in West Bengal will be closed in observance of Swami Vivekananda's birthday.

14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.

15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.

16 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed in observance of Thiruvalluvar Day.

17 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed due to Uzhavar Thirunal.

23 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami.

26 January – Banks will be closed across all states and Union Territories of India due to Republic Day.

The remaining six bank holidays fall on weekends — specifically, the second and fourth Saturdays and all four Sundays.