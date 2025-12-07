Bank Holidays next week: Banks to remain closed for 4 days between 8-14 December — See full list

Bank holidays next week, 8 December to 14 December: There are as many as four bank holidays next week, according to the RBI bank holiday calendar. However, the four bank holidays are only applicable to certain parts of India, because they are decided by the Reserve Bank of India on basis of regional holidays.

Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.

Here is the full list of bank holidays between 8 December and 14 December, including SBI Bank holiday, PNB bank holiday, ICICI Bank holiday, HDFC Bank holiday and more.

Bank holiday on 9 December Banks will be closed in Kerala for the general election to Local Government Institutions 2025.

Bank holiday on 12 December Meghalaya will mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from Garo tribe. Therefore, it is a bank holiday in Meghalaya on 12 December.

Bank holiday on Saturday, 13 December There is a bank holiday on Saturday, 13 December across all banks in India. This is because 13 December is the second Saturday, when banks typically remain closed as per RBI norms.

Banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of all months.

Are banks closed this weekend? Yes, banks will be closed this weekend on Saturday, 13 December and Sunday, 14 December. On these days, banks across India will remain shut.

In total, these make up for four bank holidays across India.

When are banks typically closed? Banks are typically closed on regional holidays, national holidays and the weekends. While only certain parts of India observe bank holidays during the regional holidays, all banks remain closed during national observances.

Apart from festivals and other observances, bank holidays are granted on the second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays of the month.

Also Read | RBI MPC meeting to auto sales: Top 5 triggers for stock market

What services are available on bank holidays? If one needs to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, there is no need to worry. ATM services work 24x7 even during bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement.

To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.

Apart from this, customers can use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional.

Bank holidays in December There are 14 bank holidays in December in total across various Indian states, according to the RBI bank holiday list. This month, apart from weekends, banks across India will remain closed on 25th December due to the occasion of Christmas.