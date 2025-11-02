Bank holidays next week: Banks to remain closed for four days from 3-9 November; Check region-wise list here

Bank holidays next week, 3 November to 9 November: Banks will be closed for four days in the upcoming week in some parts of India, due to festivals and observances, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) state-wise official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Bank holidays in India can vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances.

Apart from the designated holidays, banks remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Here is a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays, helping individuals and businesses plan their financial transactions accordingly.

Bank Holidays list: 3-9 November 2025 November 5 (Wednesday) — Banks will be closed in observance of festivities such as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in regions including Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

November 6 (Thursday) — Banks in Patna will be closed on this day due to Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election 2025, Another region that will observe a bank holiday is Shillong, due to the occasion of Nongkrem Dance, a five-day Khasi festival, in which men and women perform traditional dances, and a goat sacrifice ceremony takes place.

November 7 (Friday) — All banks will be shut in Shillong on this day in observance of the Wangala Festival. On this day, tribal people offer sacrifices to please their main deity, Saljong or the Sun God.

November 8 (Saturday) — Kanakadasa Jayanthi will be observed in Bengaluru, hence banks in the region will be closed on this day. This day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of poet and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? During bank holidays, a person can continue to use online or mobile banking services, which works even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals. App and UPI also function as usual.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.