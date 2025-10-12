Banks to remain closed on Dhanteras, Bihu, and other festivals from October 13–19? Check full schedule

Bank holidays next week: Banks in India will be closed for multiple days in the week between October 13 and October 19, owing to the festive season and festivities across India. October 2025 is seeing several bank holidays due to festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, Karva Chauth and Diwali.

Apart from regional holidays, there will be bank holidays next week as per the RBI mandate.

Notably, on regional and RBI mandated bank holidays, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, remain closed.

In total, banks will close for up to 21 days in October due to official bank holidays like Diwali, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Chhat Puja, as well as the monthly weekly offs.

Apart from regional and national holidays, the RBI mandates bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Bank Holidays next week, October 13-19, 2025 October 18 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 19 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off. There is no bank holiday for Dhanteras, which also falls on October 18, Saturday.

Bank Holidays in October: Full list

What to do during emergencies on bank holidays? Bank holidays vary from region to region, or remain closed across India depending on the nature of the holiday. On these bank holidays, work like depositing a cheque, which requires you to visit a branch, is withheld.

However, online and mobile banking services like IMPS, NEFT, RTGS and other online transactions remain operational. UPI services also remain available during bank holidays.

If you need to withdraw cash, you can visit your nearest ATM, which remains open on bank holidays.

October 20 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijaywada for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 (Thursday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba.

October 25 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for fourth Saturday weekly off.

October 26 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 27 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi, for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday. FAQs Q: What are the typical bank holidays in India? A: Banks typically close on regional holidays, national holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month, according to the RBI calendar.