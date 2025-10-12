Banks to remain closed on Dhanteras, Bihu, and other festivals from October 13–19? Check full schedule

Bank holidays next week: Banks in India will be closed for multiple days in the week between October 13 and October 19, owing to the festive season and festivities across India. October 2025 is seeing several bank holidays due to festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, Karva Chauth and Diwali.
Apart from regional holidays, there will be bank holidays next week as per the RBI mandate.
Notably, on regional and RBI mandated bank holidays, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, remain closed.
In total, banks will close for up to 21 days in October due to official bank holidays like Diwali, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Chhat Puja, as well as the monthly weekly offs.
Apart from regional and national holidays, the RBI mandates bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.
There is no bank holiday for Dhanteras, which also falls on October 18, Saturday.
Bank holidays vary from region to region, or remain closed across India depending on the nature of the holiday. On these bank holidays, work like depositing a cheque, which requires you to visit a branch, is withheld.
However, online and mobile banking services like IMPS, NEFT, RTGS and other online transactions remain operational. UPI services also remain available during bank holidays.
If you need to withdraw cash, you can visit your nearest ATM, which remains open on bank holidays.
A: Banks typically close on regional holidays, national holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month, according to the RBI calendar.
A: No, only services that require you to visit a branch remain unavailable on bank holidays. Online and ATM transactions remain open.
