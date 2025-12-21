Bank holidays next week: Banks to remain closed on these days between 22-28 December — See region-wise full list

Bank holidays next week, 22 December to 28 December: Banks will be closed for six days in the upcoming week in some parts of the country, including weekends, according to the bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.

Here's the complete list of bank holidays next week –

Bank holiday on 22 December On Monday, banks in Gangtok will be closed for Losoong / Namsoong, also known as the Sikkimese New Year, marking the end of the harvest season.

Bank holiday on 24 December Banks in Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday for Christmas Eve, a day before Christmas.

Bank holiday on 25 December Banks across the country will be closed on Thursday for Christmas, a day celebrated by Christians to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Bank holiday on 26 December On Friday, banks in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will remain closed for Christmas celebrations. Banks will be closed for four consecutive days in these states, including weekends and Christmas holidays.

Bank holiday on 27 December 27 December is the fourth Saturday of the month. Hence, banks will be closed across the country. Additionally, the RBI has designated a bank holiday in Kohima on this day for Christmas.

Banks across the country are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and every Sunday.

Bank holiday on 28 December Banks across the country will be closed on 28 December since it is a Sunday.

When are banks closed? The RBI declares bank holidays in various parts of the country to mark national, religious, and regional observances. Hence, bank holidays vary across regions. In addition to festivities, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as all Sundays, of the month.

What services are available on a bank holiday? Customers should note that banks typically offer online banking services across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. These services can be used for convenient financial transactions.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.