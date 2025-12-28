Bank holidays next week: Banks to remain closed on these days between 29 December-4 January — See region-wise full list

As the new year begins, banks across the country will observe a series of holidays and weekend closures between December 29, 2025, and January 4, 2026. While closures vary by region, the period includes regular weekend breaks, New Year's Day, and several state-specific holidays.

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

While physical branches will be closed, most online banking services will remain operational, allowing account holders to carry out fund transfers, bill payments, and other essential financial transactions.

Here's a complete list of Bank holiday next week from 29 December to 4 January: Bank holiday on 30 December (Tuesday) On 30 December (Tuesday), banks in Meghalaya will remain closed in observance of U Kiang Nangbah Day, a regional holiday celebrating the freedom fighter.

Bank holiday on December 31 (Wednesday) On 31 December (Wednesday), banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be closed for New Year’s Eve and the regional festival Imoinu Iratpa.

Imoinu Iratpa is a sacred festival celebrated primarily in Manipur to honour Goddess Imoinu, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and household well-being. Devotees worship her to seek blessings for abundance, harmony, and protection of the home.

Bank holiday on 1 January (Thursday) On 1 January, 2026 (Thursday), banks across India will remain closed in observance of New Year’s Day, a nationwide public holiday.

Bank holiday on 3 January (Saturday) On 3 January, some states observe the Birthday of Hazrat Ali, a regional holiday commemorating the birth of the revered Islamic leader.

Bank holiday on 4 January Banks across the country will be closed on 4 January since it is a Sunday.

When are banks closed? The RBI declares bank holidays across different parts of India for national, religious, and regional observances, so holidays can vary by region. Besides these, banks are closed on all Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday of each month.

What services are available on bank holidays? Even on bank holidays, customers can access online banking services to carry out financial transactions.

Other services available include fund transfers via NEFT/RTGS, Requests for demand drafts and chequebooks. Credit, debit, and ATM card services, account-related services like maintenance forms, standing instructions, and locker applications.

This ensures that essential banking functions remain accessible even when physical branches are closed.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the official list of bank holidays for 2026, covering national, religious, and regional observances. Next year, banks across different parts of the country will remain closed for over 100 days.

Major holidays scheduled in 2026 include Republic Day, Holi, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Good Friday, Baisakhi, Muharram, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali, along with several regional and state-specific holidays. These closures apply to branches in relevant states, so customers are advised to plan their banking transactions accordingly.