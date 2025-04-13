Bank holidays next week: Banks to remain shut on these days | Check schedule

Bank holidays next week: All public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain closed for two to three days next week, due to holidays such as Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday.

As per RBI guidelines, the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in each month are holidays for all banks. In addition to the designated days, banks in India also have local holidays and festivals off.

Some bank holidays differ, depending on which state you are in. Here's the list of bank holidays next week:

Bank holiday next week — April 14, 15, 18 1. April 14 (Monday) — The day commemorates Ambedkar Jayanti — the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar — and also coincides with several regional New Year celebrations, including Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, and others. As a result, banks will remain closed in many states and union territories, such as Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

2. April 15 (Tuesday) — Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu — Banks will remain closed for services in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe these state-specific festivals.

3. April 18 (Friday) — Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is observed as a public holiday in several parts of India. On this day, banks will remain shut in all states and UTs including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal among others.

4. April 20 (Sunday) — Easter Sunday — Sundays are non-working days for all public and privates banks across India.

It is, however, advisable to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

Can You Use ATMs, Online Banking During Bank Holidays? Although physical bank branches will remain closed on the mentioned dates, customers can continue to use digital and net banking services such as UPI, ATM services—unless otherwise notified by the bank (typically for scheduled maintenance).

However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.