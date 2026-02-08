Bank holidays next week: Are banks closed for second Saturday this weekend? Check full RBI calendar here

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated8 Feb 2026, 06:40 AM IST
Bank holidays next week: In its official holiday calendar for the year, the central bank has listed nine holidays for banks in February 2026, including the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

Bank holidays next week: Banks across India will be closed on two days next week, for second Saturday and Sunday weekend holidays, on 14 and 15 February, respectively.

Notably, the Indian central bank has listed around nine holidays during the month for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays next week: Check dates

  • 14 February — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of second Saturday.
  • 15 February — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.
  • Notably, Mahashivratri is observed as a bank holiday in some parts of India. But this festival is falling on 15 February, which is a Sunday, and is already a bank holiday.
  • Bank holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list.
  • Being informed ahead of time will allow you to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.

Banks closed: What you can and cannot do

  • You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
  • For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Bank holiday list: February 2026 — Check full list

  • 1 February — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.
  • 8 February — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.
  • 14 February — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of second Saturday.
  • 15 February — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.
  • 18 February — Wednesday — Bank holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim for Losar. Celebrated by the Tibetan community, Losar literally translates to “year fresh” and is part of the New Year celebrations in the state. Notably, ‘Losar Cham’, the ceremonial masked dance is much awaited part of the festivities.
  • 19 February — Thursday — Bank holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur in Maharashtra on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, when people celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest warriors and rulers of India and commemorates his legacy.
  • 20 February — Friday — Bank holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) on account of State Day / Statehood Day celebrations. This marks the date that the two states and Meghalaya became full-fledged states on 21 January 1972 under the North-Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.
  • 22 February — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.
  • 28 February — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of fourth Saturday.

IndiaBanks
