Bank holidays next week: Are banks closed for second Saturday this weekend? Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays next week: Banks across India will be closed on two days next week, for second Saturday and Sunday weekend holidays, on 14 and 15 February, respectively.
Notably, the Indian central bank has listed around nine holidays during the month for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.