Bank holidays next week: Are banks closed for second Saturday this weekend? Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays next week: Banks across India will be closed on two days next week, for second Saturday and Sunday weekend holidays, on 14 and 15 February, respectively.

Notably, the Indian central bank has listed around nine holidays during the month for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays next week: Check dates 14 February — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of second Saturday.

15 February — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

Notably, Mahashivratri is observed as a bank holiday in some parts of India. But this festival is falling on 15 February, which is a Sunday, and is already a bank holiday.

Bank holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list.

Being informed ahead of time will allow you to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.

Banks closed: What you can and cannot do You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual. All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.