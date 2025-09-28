Bank holidays next week: Are banks closed on all seven days from Sept 29-Oct 5? Check full schedule here

Bank holidays next week: All seven daydays next week are a bank holiday in some part of India due to religious celebrations, local festivities and national holidays.

Banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Bank holidays next week: September 29-October 5 September 29 (Monday) — It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

September 30 (Tuesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

October 1 (Wednesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will observe banks closure due to Navaratri End / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami / Durga Puja (Dasain), the ninth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

October 2 (Thursday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

October 3 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 4 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 5 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

