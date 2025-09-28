Bank holidays next week: Are banks closed on all seven days from Sept 29-Oct 5? Check full schedule here

Next week, all seven days are bank holidays in various parts of India due to Navrati, Durga Puja, and Gandhi Jayanti. Banks, including SBI, will be closed as per RBI mandates, which include the weekends.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Sep 2025, 06:47 AM IST
Next week, all seven days are bank holidays in various parts of India due to Navrati, Durga Puja, and Gandhi Jayanti. (AP)

Bank holidays next week: All seven daydays next week are a bank holiday in some part of India due to religious celebrations, local festivities and national holidays.

Banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Bank holidays next week: September 29-October 5

  • September 29 (Monday) — It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.
  • September 30 (Tuesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

  • October 1 (Wednesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will observe banks closure due to Navaratri End / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami / Durga Puja (Dasain), the ninth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.
  • October 2 (Thursday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.
  • October 3 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).
  • October 4 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).
  • October 5 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

Banks closed, but you have an emergency? Here's what to do….

  • You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
  • For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

