Bank holidays next week: Are banks closed on 28 February and 1 March for weekend offs? Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays next week: Banks across India will be closed on two day next week, for fourth Saturday and Sunday weekend holiday, on 28 February and 1 March, respectively.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of nine holidays during the month for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Overall, bank holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holidays.

Bank holidays next week: Check dates 28 February — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of fourth Saturday.

1 March — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

Banks closed: What you can and cannot do You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the Indian central bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.