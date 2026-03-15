Bank holidays next week: Gudhi Padwa, Eid-Ul-Fitr and weekend offs from March 16-22 — Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays next week: Private and public sector banks across several parts of India will remain closed for five days next week, including the Sunday weekend holiday, between 16 and 22 March, 2026.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of 18 holidays during the month for all lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks typically remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Overall, bank holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it's best for an user to check with their local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holidays.
Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.
Notably, online banking services will be available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
A person can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make paymets as well as received money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.
Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More
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