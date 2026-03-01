Bank holidays next week: Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhuleti, Yaosang and weekend offs from March 2-8. Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays next week: Banks across India will be closed on four days next week, for Holi, Holiks Dahan, Dol Jatra, Dhuleti, Dhulandi, Attukal Pongala, Yaosang and Sunday weekend holiday, from 2 to 8 March, next week.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of 18 holidays during the month for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Overall, bank holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holidays.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
All of the Indian central bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience in business, economy and markets news. <br> As chief content producer ...Read More
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.