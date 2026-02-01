Bank holidays next week: How many days will banks remain closed in week starting 2 February? Check RBI calendar

Bank holidays next week: Bank holiday is a crucial thing to know for customers who need banking services, as they need to plan ahead for their bank work. Bank holidays affect banking services that require physical visitation to a branch, and can change from region to region depending on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday.

The new week is beginning tomorrow. This leads us to the question — What are the bank holidays next week, between 2 and 8 February 2026?

Bank holidays next week There is only one bank holiday next week, which is the week between 2-8 February as per RBI bank holiday calendar. The bank holiday is on 8 February on account of Sunday weekend. There will be no extra bank holiday as there are no public celebrations or observations in any state.

Bank holidays in February There are up to nine bank holidays in February, according to the RBI bank holiday calendar. Here is the full list of bank holidays in February.

February 1 — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 8 — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 14 — Saturday — Pan India bank holiday due to second Saturday.

February 15 — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 18 — Wednesday — Bank holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim for Losar. Celebrated by the Tibetan community, Losar literally means “year fresh” and is celebrated part of the New Year celebrations in the state. Notably, ‘Losar Cham’, the ceremonial masked dance is much awaited part of the festivities.

February 19 — Thursday — There will be a bank holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur in Maharashtra on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, when people celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest warriors and rulers of India and commemorates his legacy.

February 20 — Friday — Bank holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) on account of State Day / Statehood Day celebrations. This marks the date that the two states and Meghalaya became full-fledged states on 21 January 1972 under the North-Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

February 22 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 28 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of fourth Saturday.

It must be noted that Mahashivratri is observed as a bank holiday in some parts of India. However, the festival is falling on 15 February, which is a Sunday, and will already be observed as a bank holiday.

Budget 2026: Are banks open on Sunday, 1 February? The Union Budget is going to be presented on 1 February, which is a Sunday. Stock markets will be open on 1 February due to Budget. However, banks will be closed.