Bank holidays next week, Jan 19-25: Saraswati Puja, Netaji Bose's birthday, Basanta Panchami, long weekend. See schedule

Bank holidays next week: The Reserve Bank of India's full schedule for January 2025 is out and among the days which banks will be closed this week include the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Saraswati Puja, and Basanta Panchami, besides the weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays.

Notably, next week has a long weekend off from Friday to Sunday.

There are a total of 16 bank holidays in January 2026 including weekends. All banks in India, public and private, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have the second and fourth Saturdays as a holiday and all Sundays in the month are weekly offs.

Further, please note that holidays may differ across states in India due to regional and local requirements. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.

Bank holidays next week: Check dates 23 January (Friday) — Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami.

24 January (Saturday) — Bank holiday due to second Saturday.

25 January (Sunday) — Bank holiday due to Sunday.

Bank holidays in January 2026: See full schedule 1 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland due to New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai.

2 January – Banks will be closed in Mizoram, and Kerala due to New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi.

3 January – Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh due to the Birthday of Hazrat Ali.

4 January — Bank holiday due to Sunday.

10 January: Bank holiday due to second Saturday.

11 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.

12 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal due to the Birthday of Swami Vivekananda.

14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.

15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.

16 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu due to Thiruvalluvar Day.

17 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu due to Uzhavar Thirunal.

18 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.

23 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami.

24 January: Bank holiday due to second Saturday.

25 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.

26 January – Banks will be closed across all states and Union Territories of India due to Republic Day.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.