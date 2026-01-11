Bank holidays next week, Jan 12-18: From Makar Sankranti, Swami Vivekananda birthday, to Uzhavar Thirunal. Full schedule

Bank holidays this week, January 12-18: Check full RBI schedule for holidays next week, which include the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, Makar Sankranti, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, and weekend off.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Jan 2026, 07:02 AM IST
Bank holidays this week, January 12-18: Check full RBI schedule for holidays next week, which include the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, Makar Ssnkranti, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, and weekend off.
Bank holidays this week, January 12-18: Check full RBI schedule for holidays next week, which include the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, Makar Ssnkranti, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, and weekend off.

Bank holidays next week: The Reserve Bank of India's full schedule for January 2025 is out and among the days which banks will be closed this week include the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, Makar Sankranti, Thiruvalluvar Day, and Uzhavar Thirunal, besides the weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays.

There are a total of 16 bank holidays in January 2026 including weekends. All banks in India, public and private, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have the second and fourth Saturdays as a holiday and all Sundays in the month are weekly offs.

Further, please note that holidays may differ across states in India due to regional and local requirements. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.

Also Read | Trump's proposed 10% credit card interest cap — How much would Americans save?

Bank holidays next week: Check dates

  • 12 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal due to the Birthday of Swami Vivekananda.
  • 14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.
  • 15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.
  • 16 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu due to Thiruvalluvar Day.
  • 17 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu due to Uzhavar Thirunal.
  • 18 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.

Also Read | Trump's proposed 10% credit card interest rate cap draws mixed reactions

What transactions can you do when banks are closed?

You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Also Read | Trump calls for 10% cap on US credit card interest rates for a year — details

Ban holidays in January 2026: See full schedule

  • 1 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland due to New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai.
  • 2 January – Banks will be closed in Mizoram, and Kerala due to New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi.
  • 3 January – Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh due to the Birthday of Hazrat Ali.
  • 4 January — Bank holiday due to Sunday.
  • 10 January: Bank holiday due to second Saturday.
  • 11 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.
  • 12 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal due to the Birthday of Swami Vivekananda.
  • 14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.

Also Read | H-1B visa prudentially revoked? Here's what it means and what you should do next
  • 15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.
  • 16 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu due to Thiruvalluvar Day.
  • 17 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu due to Uzhavar Thirunal.
  • 18 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.
  • 23 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami.
  • 24 January: Bank holiday due to second Saturday.
  • 25 January: Bank holiday due to Sunday.
  • 26 January – Banks will be closed across all states and Union Territories of India due to Republic Day.

Banking
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holidays next week, Jan 12-18: From Makar Sankranti, Swami Vivekananda birthday, to Uzhavar Thirunal. Full schedule
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.