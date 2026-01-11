Bank holidays next week, Jan 12-18: From Makar Sankranti, Swami Vivekananda birthday, to Uzhavar Thirunal. Full schedule

Bank holidays next week: The Reserve Bank of India's full schedule for January 2025 is out and among the days which banks will be closed this week include the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, Makar Sankranti, Thiruvalluvar Day, and Uzhavar Thirunal, besides the weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays.
There are a total of 16 bank holidays in January 2026 including weekends. All banks in India, public and private, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have the second and fourth Saturdays as a holiday and all Sundays in the month are weekly offs.
Further, please note that holidays may differ across states in India due to regional and local requirements. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
